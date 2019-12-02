Leinster in a good place as they prepare for Northampton

Leo Cullen’s side have no new injury concerns ahead of Saturday’s match

Fergus McFadden came through the victory over the Glasgow Warriors with a clean bill of health.

Fergus McFadden came through the victory over the Glasgow Warriors with a clean bill of health.

 

Leinster are in good stead from an injury perspective ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup match against the Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday (1.0), the first of successive games against the English Premiership club, both teams having won their opening fixtures in Europe.

Fergus McFadden came through the victory over the Glasgow Warriors with no ill effects from a minor elbow injury. Joe Tomane will train fully this week having recovered from a hamstring injury. Rory O’Loughlin will increase his training load, while so too will hooker Sean Cronin as he edges closer to a return over the coming weeks.

Josh Murphy suffered a head injury in the victory over Glasgow and was initially removed for a Head Injury Assessment (HIA) and did not return to the pitch. He is following the graduated return to play protocols. Loosehead prop Peter Dooley sustained a knee injury in the same match and was withdrawn at halftime.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.