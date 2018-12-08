Leinster flags fail health and safety test at Bath stadium

Leinster Rugby supporters were not permitted to bring 1,500 blue flags into the Rec stadium in England for their Champions Cup clash against Bath.

The Leinster Supporters Club said stadium officials refused to let the group distribute flags they had brought with them for the game.

In a statement on Twitter, the official supporters group said Bath Rugby officials informed them the flags had failed a health and safety test.

.@leinsterrugby supporters: We brought 1500 flags over today’s game and @bathrugby are refusing to let us distribute them. They are saying that the flags failed a health and safety test. pic.twitter.com/wNxZxMfTey — Leinster Supporters (@OLSCRugby) December 8, 2018

“These flags have been passed as safe by airports and stadia all over the world. We would like to apologise to supporters for this disappointing news. We did everything we could to get the flags from Bath but they wouldn’t release them,” the supporters group said.

The Leinster versus Bath game kicked off in Somerset, south-west England at 3:15pm.

Responding to the issue over the flags on Twitter, Bath Rugby apologised to Leinster supporters. “The flags were tested against three safety criteria and failed all three including fire. We have to take safety seriously, but we realise it’s disappointing,” the club said.

“We’re really looking forward to the game and we know you’ll bring the noise to the Rec today,” the post added.

Flags from the home side were distributed in the stadium by Bath for the game.

Heading into the European cup game, Leinster were chasing French side Toulouse who are currently top of the group stage pool by two points.