Leinster face Sunday showdown with La Rochelle in Champions Cup

Leinster’s Heineken Cup semi-final against Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle side will take place on Sunday, May 2nd at Stade Marcel Deflandre. The game will kick-off at 4pm local time, 3pm Irish time.

The all-French semi-final between Toulouse and Bordeaux-Bègles will take place on Saturday, May 1st at the Stade Ernest Wallon, with the same kick-off time as Sunday’s clash. The game will be shown on Virgin Media and Channel 4 along with BT Sport, who will broadcast Sunday’s encounter.

Ulster’s Challenge Cup semi-final trip to Welford Road to take on Leicester Tigers has been scheduled for Friday, April 30th, with an 8pm kick-off, while the second semi-final between Bath and Montpellier takes place on Saturday, May 1st at the Recreation Ground, again with an 8pm kick-off.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals

Saturday, May 1st

Toulouse v Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Ernest Wallon, 4pm local/3pm Irish – BT Sport/C4/Virgin Media

Sunday, May 2nd

La Rochelle v Leinster, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 4pm local,3pm Irish time – BT Sport

Final: Saturday, May 22

Challenge Cup semi-finals

Friday, April 30th

Leicester v Ulster, Welford Road, 8pm – BT Sport

Saturday, May 1st

Bath v Montpellier, Recreation Ground, 8pm

Final: Friday, May 21st