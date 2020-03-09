Leinster and Ulster quarter-finals to go ahead

The Champions Cup quarter-finals at the start of April, which include Leinster’s meeting with Saracens in Dublin and Ulster’s trip to Toulouse, will go ahead as planned as things stand.

Despite the spread of coronavirus across Europe tournament organisers EPCR said today that it intends to fulfil all of the fixtures but will “continue to monitor developments while liaising with the relevant league and union bodies, as well as governments and local authorities”.

Leinster are due to take on defending champions Saracens on Saturday, April 4th at the Aviva Stadium while Exeter host Northampton and Clermont Auvergne face Racing 92 on the same day. Toulouse are due to meet Ulster the following afternoon. All four Challenge Cup quarter-finals scheduled for the same weekend will also be played.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon EPCR added that it is “fully supportive of any preventative measures that might be required in the interests of overall public health in relation to Covid-19 and will respect instructions provided by authorities”.