Jordan Larmour starts for Leinster in Champions Cup final

Leinster and Racing 92 have named their teams for Saturday’s Champions Cup final in Bilbao, with the Irish province making two changes from their semi-final win over Scarlets.

As reported by John O’Sullivan and Gavin Cummiskey earlier this week, Jordan Larmour starts on the wing for Leo Cullen’s team. Fergus McFadden is ruled out with injury.

Luke McGrath wins his fitness race, but due to concerns relating to his ankle injury, Jamison Gibson-Park who started the semi-final is included in the replacements. Leinster are only permitted two foreign players under the tournament rules, therefore James Lowe misses out on the matchday squad.

Rhys Ruddock has proven his fitness and takes a place among the replacements, alongside Joey Carbery and Rory O’Loughlin.

Dan Carter must make do with a place on the bench for Racing 92 who have opted to stick with Marc Andreu on the wing, despite speculation that the 6ft Puma, Juan Imhoff would replace him to add to Racing’s aerial game.

While in the frontrow Cedate Gomes Sa has got the nod at tighthead ahead of Ben Tameifuna, with the Paris club again opting for the greater mobility of Gomes Sa who started in their semi-final win over Munster.

LEINSTER: Rob Kearney; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa; Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Sean Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan; Scott Fardy, Dan Leavy, Jordi Murphy.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Rhys Ruddock, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Joey Carbery, Rory O’Loughlin.

RACING 92: Louis Dupichot; Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Henry Chavancy, Marc Andreu; Pat Lambie, Teddy Iribaren; Eddy Ben Arous, Camille Chat, Cedate Gomes Sa; Donnacha Ryan, Leone Nakarawa; Wenceslas Lauret, Bernard Le Roux, Yannick Nyanga.

Replacements: Ole Avei, Vasil Kakovin, Census Johnston, Boris Palu, Baptiste Chouzenoux, Antoine Gibert, Dan Carter, Joe Rokocoko.