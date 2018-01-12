Jordan Larmour in Leinster XV for first European start

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has handed a first Champions Cup start to Jordan Larmour for Sunday’s visit of Glasgow Warriors to the RDS Arena.

The Leinster academy back has come off the bench in both rounds three and four against Exeter but this will be his first start in the Champions Cup.

There is also a European debut for recent arrival James Lowe. The New Zealander has two tries in three games for Leinster so far but all in the Guinness Pro14. He starts on the left wing on Sunday.

Fergus McFadden who scored two tries against Ulster last Saturday in the continues on the right wing.

In the centre with Garry Ringrose ruled out through injury, captain Isa Nacewa comes into the number 12 jersey with Robbie Henshaw moving out one to the number 13 shirt as he had done against Montpellier and Glasgow in rounds one and two.

Luke McGrath and Johnny Sexton are the half back pairing.

In the pack Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong will start in the front row, Furlong having come through his return to play protocols and having recovered from the elbow injury picked up against Ulster.

Devin Toner and Scott Fardy will start in the second row behind them.

In the back row Jordi Murphy starts at blind side flanker with Josh van der Flier at open side and Jack Conan the final name on Cullen’s list.

On the bench there is a potential Champions Cup debut for hooker Bryan Byrne, while James Ryan has recovered from injury to take his place on the bench.

Cullen also gave an update on Seán O’Brien and Adam Byrne, who had hip and knee injuries coming into the game.

O’Brien saw a specialist this week for the tightness in his hip as it hadn’t responded to treatment as we would have liked. As a result he had a small procedure and the target is to have O’Brien back available during the Six Nations window.

In addition Byrne has gone through a period of rehab for a knee injury since the Guinness Series. Leinster say “he was not responding favourably to the conservative approach and as a result saw a specialist this week. He will have a procedure today and a return to play timeline will be formalised following his surgery.”

Ticket sales for the game have gone past 16,000 and the remaining tickets can be purchased at leinsterrugby.ie or through Ticketmaster.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Fergus McFadden, Robbie Henshaw, Isa Nacewa(Capt), James Lowe; Johnny Sexton, Luke McGrath; Jack McGrath, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy; Jordi Murphy, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Cian Healy, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Leavy, Nick McCarthy, Ross Byrne, Rob Kearney.

Referee: Marius Mitrea (ITA)