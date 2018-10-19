Jordan Larmour in at fullback for Leinster’s trip to Toulouse

Leo Cullen’s side will look to continue their impressive start after they thumped Wasps
Leinster’s Jordan Larmour scores their sixth try during the Champions Cup win over Wasps last weekend. Photo: Dan Sheridan/Photo

Heineken Champions Cup Pool 1: Toulouse v Leinster

Kick off: Sunday, 3.15pm. Venue: Stade Ernest Wallon, Toulouse. How to follow: Live on BT Sport and The Irish Times liveblog.

Jordan Larmour will start at fullback for Leinster on Sunday when they look to make it two Champions Cup wins out of two when they face Toulouse.

Leo Cullen’s side opened their campaign with the 52-3 thumping of Wasps in Dublin last Friday and now travel to the south of France looking to make it two from two.

Joe Tomane comes into the team for his first European game with the province while last week’s man of the match James Lowe continues in the number 11 jersey.

It’s as you were elsewhere in the backs with the same combinations selected by Cullen with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose in the centre and Luke McGrath and captain Johnny Sexton in the halfbacks.

It is also the same pack that started the game against Wasps last Friday. Cian Healy, Seán Cronin and Tadhg Furlong are again in the front row with Devin Toner and James Ryan behind them in the second row.

Rhys Ruddock – a late call up last week for Dan Leavy who injured himself in the warm-up ahead of Wasps – starts at blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan completing the pack.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Joe Tomane, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (captain), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Scott Fardy, Seán O’Brien, Nick McCarthy, Ross Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin.

