Johnny Sexton to undergo scan after injuring knee in Northampton rout

Leo Cullen: ‘I don’t know the extent of it, but we’ll find out more in the early part of next week’

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Gavin Cummiskey at Frankin's Gardens

Leinster’s Jonathan Sexton pictured with strapping to his right knee after the match at Franklin’s Gardens. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The extent of the injury to Johnny Sexton’s right knee will not be clear until Monday. The Leinster captain was forced off just three minutes into the second half of a hugely impressive 43-16 victory over Northampton Saints at Franklin’s Gardens.

“He has a bit of strapping on his knee,” said Leinster coach Leo Cullen. “I’m not sure to tell you the truth. He will get a scan tomorrow and we’ll see what sort of extent it is.

“Yeah, he’s a little uncomfortable there at the moment. I don’t know the extent of it, but we’ll find out more in the early part of next week.”

Sexton, who was wearing strapping on his right knee after the game, is unlikely to feature in the return leg of this Champions Cup back to back at the Aviva stadium next Saturday. If the injury proves as serious as initially feared the 34-year-old could miss out on being appointed national captain by new Ireland coach Andy Farrell.

The opening Six Nations match against Scotland is in eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Leinster outhalf Harry Byrne, younger brother of Ross, was withdrawn from Lansdowne’s Energia AIL Division 1A game against Terenure.

Remarkably Leinster secured the bonus point fourth try with 14 men, while Sexton was being treated on the pitch, with his replacement Ross Byrne claiming the fifth and decisive try just two minutes after coming on.

James Ryan was forced off on 73 minutes to undergo a head injury assessment.

