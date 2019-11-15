Johnny Sexton returns to captain Leinster against Benetton

Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose and James Ryan all return for Champions Cup opener

Johnny Sexton returns to captain Leinster against Benetton on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Champions Cup Pool 1: Leinster v Benetton Rugby, Saturday November 16th, The RDS (kick-off 3.15pm, BT Sport)

Johnny Sexton will captain Leinster on Saturday as they begin their 2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup campaign at home to Pro14 rivals Benetton Rugby.

Leo Cullen’s side were beaten finallists last year, and he has been able to recall a number of heavyweight names as the province bid to continue their faultless start to the season.

Indeed, Jordan Larmour makes his first Leinster appearance of the campaign from fullback, with James Lowe and Dave Kearney on the wings. Garry Ringrose is also back in midfield to partner Joe Tomane, with Sexton and Luke McGrath in the halfbacks.

Up front Cian Healy and Andrew Porter start at prop with Rónan Kelleher - who has who has delivered a number of standout performances so far this season - named to make his European bow.

James Ryan is back in the saddle to form an elite secondrow partnership with Devin Toner, while in the backrow Rhys Ruddock and Josh van der Flier offer experience either side of number eight Caelan Doris, who also makes his continental debut.

Leinster: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Joe Tomane, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Rónan Kelleher, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Replacements: James Tracy, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, Scott Fardy, Max Deegan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Rory O’Loughlin.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France).

