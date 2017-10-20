Johnny Sexton back to captain Leinster for Glasgow trip

Johnny Sexton has recovered from a dead leg to take his place in the Leinster team for Saturday’s Champions Cup encounter with Glasgow Warriors in Scotstoun.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made a number of changes to the starting XV, with Sexton also taking over the captaincy from Isa Nacewa, who has not recovered in time for the game from an ankle injury.

Joey Carbery, who scored Leinster’s 400th European try against Montpellier, continues in the number 15 jersey for his sixth start of the season at fullback. Barry Daly is again selected on the left wing after his try scoring European debut last week at the RDS, and having featured off the bench against Montpellier Fergus McFadden starts on the right wing.

With Nacewa missing out, Noel Reid comes in at 12 as he did during the game last week when Nacewa was forced off after 35 minutes. Beside him Robbie Henshaw is selected in the number 13 jersey for the second game in a row.

At half back Luke McGrath partners the returning Johnny Sexton.

There are two changes in the front row with Cian Healy and Seán Cronin coming in from the start to join Tadhg Furlong. Behind them Devin Toner is again selected and is joined by Scott Fardy who returns to the second row having missed out on the game last weekend at the eleventh hour due to the birth of his son, August.

In the backrow it’s as you were with Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan selected for the third game in succession.

On the bench there is a welcome return from ankle injury for Dan Leavy.

Leinster: Joey Carbery; Fergus McFadden, Robbie Henshaw, Noel Reid, Barry Daly; Johnny Sexton (capt), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, Seán Cronin, Tadhg Furlong; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy; Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: James Tracy, Jack McGrath, Michael Bent, James Ryan, Dan Leavy, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Dave Kearney.

Referee: Jerome Garces