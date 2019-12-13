John Ryan comes into Munster team for Saracens clash

Munster have made one change to the side that defeated Saracens last week as tighthead prop John Ryan comes into the starting XV for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash away to Saracens at Allianz Park (kick-off: 3pm).

Mike Haley, Andrew Conway and Keith Earls are named in the back three with Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell continuing their centre partnership.

Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan are in the halfbacks with James Cronin, Niall Scannell and Ryan packing down in the frontrow. Ryan is making his 150th appearance for the province.

The secondrow pairing of Jean Kleyn and Billy Holland are unchanged along with the backrow of Tadhg Beirne, captain Peter O’Mahony and CJ Stander.

Dan Goggin and Tommy O’Donnell have been drafted into the replacements with Goggin set to make his 50th Munster appearance. Nick McCarthy is in line to make his first Champions Cup appearance for Munster.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Tadhg Beirne, Peter O’Mahony (Capt), CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Nick McCarthy, Dan Goggin, Tommy O’Donnell.