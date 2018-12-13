Johann van Graan yearning for perfect performance from Munster

Coach says province is improving but ‘quite a way off’ accomplishing such a feat

Munster head coach Johann van Graan says he expects a “big battle” against Castres this weekend. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Munster head coach Johann van Graan says he expects a “big battle” against Castres this weekend. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

a
 

Munster coach Johann van Graan is still searching for his side to produce the perfect 80-minute performance, but he thinks they are on the right track as the Champions Cup heats up.

Van Graan has seen glimpses of Munster’s best against Edinburgh recently, in last season’s European quarter-final against Toulon and in their home win over Saturday’s opponent Castres last season, but the drive for perfection continues.

A win away to Castres this weekend will put Munster in a commanding position at the top of Pool 3, which they already lead by three points over Gloucester, and van Graan wants to see his troops dominate.

“From a coach’s point of view, every week that’s why I say ‘every week we start at zero’. Every week you strive for the perfect game. I’ve only been involved in two or three in my whole career where you say ‘that’s close to the perfect game’,” said van Graan.

“We want to get there as a squad, it would be great to play the [perfect] game every week, but I think we’re showing improvements in each department.

“We’re quite a way off that at this stage and we have to fight to get there.

Tension

“Our first 30 minutes against Edinburgh from an attacking point of view, the way we moved and the speed we were at I think we were pretty close then. The second half of round six last year against Castres last year, I thought we did that really well. Some parts of the Toulon match stand out, but a perfect game, no not yet.

“That’s the beauty of it, we have such a long way to go.”

Facing the same side for the second time in the space of six days will inevitably bring some tension into the game, but van Graan will hope his side avoids that particular pitfall. Instead he is more concerned about what sort of game plan the French champions have devised.

In Thomond Park they played a very basic kicking and carrying game, which Munster coped admirably with. The coach has no idea if Castres have played their full hand.

“We were very well prepared and I thought our plan worked really well. Our scrum worked well, we took away their base. So with one small change, if they do something different, they might get into space.

Passionate

“So you’ve got to think ahead and think what they might do. They might come and just keep the ball in the scrum again. I’ve no idea what they’re going to bring but we’ll prepare as well as we can.

“I wasn’t involved in last season’s game [in Castres]. Obviously the lads said that one, the conditions, and two, the crowd, and then obviously three, the way they play, they are very passionate at home.

“We also have to give them credit, I thought they were pretty patient at Thomond on Sunday as well. It was a really fiercely contested game up to the last minute, I think it was the 82nd minute [they scored their try].

“We expect another big battle. We expected one last weekend and we got it and I think we fronted up well to that. Like I said, they’re a quality side.”

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.