Johann van Graan makes two changes for Munster’s last stand

Peter O’Mahony captains side against Ospreys as they look for a European miracle

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Calvin Nash starts for Munster against the Ospreys. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

Calvin Nash starts for Munster against the Ospreys. Photograph: Oisin Keniry/Inpho

 

Champions Cup Pool Four: Munster v Ospreys, Sunday January 19th, Thomond Park (kick-off 1pm, BT Sports)

Johann Van Graan has made two changes to his Munster side for Sunday’s Champions Cup clash with the Ospreys in Limerick.

The province could be out of Europe by the time to two sides kick-off at Thomond Park, depending on Saturday’s results.

Calvin Nash makes his competition debut on the wing, with Mike Haley and Andrew Conway completing the back three. Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell resume in midfield with Conor Murray and JJ Hanrahan in the halfbacks.

Dave Kilcoyne makes his 50th Champions Cup appearance at prop with Nialll Scannell and Stephen Archer at hooker and tighthead.

Fineen Wycherley comes in at lock alongside Billy Holland, while Peter O’Mahony captains the side from a backrow which also contains Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Calvin Nash; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander. Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Arno Botha, Jack O’Sullivan, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Dan Goggin.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Hanno Dirksen, George North, Scott Williams, Luke Morgan; Luke Price, Shaun Venter; Nicky Smith, Scott Otten, Ma’afu Fia , Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Dan Lydiate, Justin Tipuric (capt), Dan Baker. Replacements: Sam Parry, Darryl Marfo, Gheorghe Gajion, Lloyd Ashley, Olly Cracknell, Sam Cross, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Cai Evans.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.