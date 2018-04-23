Johann Van Graan defiant as Munster come up short again
Coach says province ran out of time to undo the damage of Racing’s blistering first quarter
Conor Murray shows his dejection after Munster’s European Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Racing 92 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas in Bordeaux. Photograph: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images
For the sixth time in the decade since they last reached a European Champions Cup final, and won, Munster have come up one game short after yesterday’s anti-climactic 27-22 defeat to Racing 92 in the Stade Chaban Delmas. And so instead of an all-Irish final, Leinster will face the Parisians in Bilbao on May 12th.