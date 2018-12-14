Joey Carbery to start alongside Murray against Castres

Joey Carbery has been named at outhalf in the Munster team for Saturday’s Champions Cup clash away to French champions Castres Olympique at Stade Pierre-Fabre (5.30pm Irish time).

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has made just the one change to the side that defeated the French side 30-5 at Thomond Park last Sunday.

Conor Murray is set to make his 120th Munster appearance and partners Carbery in the halfbacks for the first time since the outhalf joined the province. Carbery pulled up in the warm up last weekend, and is a surprise inclusion this time around. There is no place in the matchday 23 however for Chris Farrell, another late withdrawal in France.

Mike Haley starts at fullback with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls completing the back three as Rory Scannell and Sammy Arnold continue their centre partnership.

The tight five are unchanged once again with Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan in the frontrow as Tadhg Beirne and Billy Holland pair up in the engine room.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side from the backrow with Chris Cloete and CJ Stander completing the side.

Stephen Archer is included among the replacements after missing out last week through illness.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Chris Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, JJ Hanrahan, Jaco Taute.