JJ Hanrahan named in Munster team for trip to Munster

In the absence of Joey Carbery and Tyler Bleyendaal, his inclusion is crucial

Munster’s JJ Hanrahan will start in the number 10 jersey on Sunday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Munster’s JJ Hanrahan will start in the number 10 jersey on Sunday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

 

JJ Hanrahan has been named in the Munster team to face Racing 92 in Paris on Sunday afternoon.

Johann van Graan’s squad will go through their final training session at UL this afternoon and fly to Paris on Saturday for their win-or-bust Champions Cup meeting.

Chris Farrell, CJ Stander and Jean Kleyn are all also fit to take their place in the Munster XV.

Niall Scannell starts at hooker on his 100th Munster appearance while Peter O’Mahony captains a side with eight changes to it from the team that faced Ulster last weekend.

Mike Haley is named at fullback with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls starting on either flank.

Rory Scannell and Chris Farrell pair up in the centre with Conor Murray and Hanrahan forming the halfback partnership. The latter has been out of action since a hamstring injury forced him off against Leinster a fortnight ago.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Stephen Archer pack down in the frontrow with Kleyn and Billy Holland in the engine room. O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and Stander are named in the backrow.

Craig Casey and Shane Daly are both among the replacements and could make their Champions Cup debuts.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Arno Botha, Chris Cloete, Craig Casey, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.