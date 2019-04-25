Jerome Garces to referee next month’s Champions Cup final

The Frenchman has never before refereed the Champions Cup showpiece

Jerome Garces during the Heineken Champions Cup match between Munster and Exeter Chiefs at Thomond Park inJanuary. Photograph: Andrew Surma/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Frenchman Jerome Garces will referee his first Heineken Champions Cup final when he takes charge of next month’s clash between Saracens and Leinster.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby announced Garces’ appointment for the May 11th encounter at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

Garces has previously controlled three European Challenge Cup finals, but never before the Champions Cup showpiece.

England’s Wayne Barnes, meanwhile, will be in charge on May 10th when French clubs Clermont Auvergne and La Rochelle contest the Challenge Cup final, also at St James’ Park.

