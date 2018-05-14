James Ryan: Sky’s the limit for man who just can’t lose

Team-mates laud Leinster lock’s ‘jaw-dropping’ rise after he stars in European final

Gavin Cummiskey in Bilbao

Leinster’s James Ryan wins the lineout from Racing 92’s Donnacha Ryan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Leinster’s James Ryan wins the lineout from Racing 92’s Donnacha Ryan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

The James Ryan story will always include togging out for Munster. Seriously. Stripped in Munster gear from head to toe with the stag over his heart. Leinster had run out of games and Joe Schmidt needed the prodigy to stretch those long limbs so he could be capped in Harrison, New Jersey.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.