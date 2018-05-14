James Ryan: Sky’s the limit for man who just can’t lose
Team-mates laud Leinster lock’s ‘jaw-dropping’ rise after he stars in European final
Leinster’s James Ryan wins the lineout from Racing 92’s Donnacha Ryan. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
The James Ryan story will always include togging out for Munster. Seriously. Stripped in Munster gear from head to toe with the stag over his heart. Leinster had run out of games and Joe Schmidt needed the prodigy to stretch those long limbs so he could be capped in Harrison, New Jersey.