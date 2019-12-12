James Lowe wins Champions Cup try of the round

Leinster winger James Lowe has won the best try from round three of the Heineken Champions Cup for his thrilling finish against Northampton Saints last weekend.

The New Zealander scored one of his team’s seven tries in a 43-16 win over the English Premiership leaders at Franklin’s Gardens. Not three minutes were clocked when Jordan Larmour glided outside Northampton openside Jamie Gibson to send Lowe racing clear from 60 metres out for the opening score, finishing off a sweeping team move.

And despite sensational scores from Ulster’s Sean Reidy and Kyle Steyn of the Glasgow Warriors both being popular among the public vote, Channel 4 analyst and three-time tournament winner Jamie Heaslip swung the decision the way of Lowe.

“Jordan Larmour shows the sort of speed that kills and it’s great work by Lowe to stay on his wing and force the Northampton wing to stay out with him,” said Heaslip. “It’s great reaction and vision by multiple players to turn defence inside their 22 when on the back foot into a try.”

Tries from Ahsee Tuala (Northampton Saints) and Alexandre Lapandry (ASM Clermont Auvergne) were also nominated.