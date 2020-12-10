Jacob Stockdale named on the wing as Ulster take on Toulouse

Champions Cup Pool B: Ulster v Toulouse, Friday December 11th, Kingspan Stadium (kick-off 8pm, BT Sport)

Dan McFarland has welcomed back a number of Ireland internationals ahead of Ulster’s opening Champions Cup pool fixture against Toulouse on Friday night.

Jacob Stockdale, who had a mixed autumn lining out at fullback for Ireland, is back in the mix and he starts on the wing against the four-time European champions in Belfast.

Stockdale is joined in the back three by fullback Michael Lowry with Matt Faddes on the right wing. Stuart McCloskey partners James Hume in midfield with Ian Madigan and John Cooney forming an all-international halfback pairing.

Up front Eric O’Sullivan, who made his Ireland debut in last weekend’s win over Scotland, returns at loosehead. Rob Herring takes the number two jersey with Marty Moore completing the frontrow.

With captain Iain Henderson out injured Alan O’Connor partners stand-in skipper Sam Carter in the engineroom.

Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee add ballast in the backrow.

The visitors meanwhile arrive in Dublin locked and loaded with talent, with France’s prodigous duo of Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack named at nine and 12 respectively.

Thomas Ramos is named at outhalf, with the electric Cheslin Kolbe starting on the wing.

Ulster: Michael Lowry; Matt Faddes, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Ian Madigan, John Cooney; Eric O’Sullivan, Rob Herring, Marty Moore; Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (capt) ;Sean Reidy, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, David O’Connor, Matty Rea, Alby Mathewson, Stewart Moore, Craig Gilroy.

Toulouse: Maxime Médard; Matthis Lebel, Sofiane Guitoune, Romain Ntamack, Cheslin Kolbe; Thomas Ramos, Antoine Dupont; Cyril Baille, Julien Marchand (capt), Charlie Faumuina; Rory Arnold, Joe Tekori; Rynhardt Elstadt, Alban Placines, Selevasio Tolofua. Replacements: Guillaume Marchand, Rodrigue Neti, David Ainu’u, Emmanuel Meafou, Louis Madaule, Yannick Youyoutte, Pita Ahki, Alexi Bales.