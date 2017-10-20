Ian Keatley taking charge at outhalf against Racing 92

Munster will carry the Irish Heart Foundation logo on their jersey in memory of Axel
Ian Keatley starts in the 10 jersey on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus has made three changes from the side that drew in Castres last weekend, for the visit of Racing 92 to Thomond Park on Saturday.

The first of the changes is in the front row where Rhys Marshall comes in for Niall Scannell who misses out with a thumb injury.

Jean Kleyn makes a return from the neck injury he sustained in Pro14 action against Glasgow Warriors to start in the second row.

While a neck complaint sees Tyler Bleyendaal also miss this weekend’s action with Ian Keatley taking charge at outhalf.

Named again at openside, Tommy O’Donnell will win his 150th Munster cap on Saturday with the province playing their 160th game of the competition – a Champions Cup record.

Crossing for a try in last weekend’s Munster A victory in Swansea, should he feature off the bench, replacement hooker Kevin O’Byrne will make his European debut.

The Munster team will carry the Irish Heart Foundation logo on the front of their jersey as a mark of the province’s support in the fight against sudden cardiac death. This is following the recent announcement of a lifesaving legacy in memory of Anthony Foley. There will also be a minute’s applause in memory of Axel just before kick off.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Ian Keatley, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Liam O’Connor, John Ryan, Mark Flanagan, Jack O’Donoghue, Duncan Williams, JJ Hanrahan, Andrew Conway.

