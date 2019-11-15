Iain Henderson back in the saddle for Ulster’s trip to The Rec

Champions Cup Pool 3: Bath v Ulster, Saturday November 16th, The Rec (kick-off 1pm, Channel 4, Virgin Media, BT Sport)

Iain Henderson returns to lead Ulster in their opening Heineken Champions Cup fixture, away to Bath on Saturday.

He is one of four changes made by Dan McFarland, after his side were edged out by Munster in last weekend’s first round of interprovincial clashes.

There is also a welcome return for Will Addison, who missed out on Ireland’s Rugby World Cup squad, and he slots in at fullback.

Addison is joined in the back three by Jacob Stockdale and Rob Lyttle, with Stuart McCloskey and Luke Marshall resuming in midfield. Billy Burns returns at outhalf, and he’s joined in the halfbacks by John Cooney.

The Ireland international frontrow of Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Marty Moore resumes, while summer signing Sam Carter joins Henderson in the engine room. Matthew Rea, Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee form the backrow.

Ulster: Will Addison; Rob Lyttle, Luke Marshall, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Billy Burns, John Cooney; Jack McGrath, Rob Herring, Marty Moore, Iain Henderson (capt), Sam Carter, Matthew Rea, Jordi Murphy, Marcell Coetzee. Replacements: Adam McBurney, Eric O’Sullivan, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Angus Curtis, Louis Ludik.