Henshaw to train this week after missing win over Connacht

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw will return to training with Leinster this week having been a late withdrawal for their Pro14 league match against Connacht last weekend.

Henshaw was named in the Leinster team but did not take any part after feeling unwell on Friday ahead of the kick-off, with Jimmy O’Brien coming in as a late replacement.

Irish hooker Sean Cronin remains unavailable for this week’s first round match of the European Champions Cup against Italian side Benetton. Cronin has been following a rehabilitation program following a neck injury he sustained in training with Ireland during the recent World Cup. He will commence some light skills work this week.

Will Connors remains a doubt. The Kildare born backrow was removed towards the end of the game against Connacht with a head injury and will follow the Graduated Return to Play Protocols under the supervisions of Leinster medical staff.

Longer term injuries will continue to keep Fergus McFadden (elbow), Jack Conan (foot), Dan Leavy (knee) and Barry Daly (knee) out of selection. Vakh Abdaladze picked up a back injury last week and will join the group, at least for the next few weeks.

There was some better news for fullback Hugo Keenan and prop Ed Byrne. Keenan came through the game against Connacht with no ill effects on his ankle with Byrne also emerging from Leinster’s sixth successive league win unscathed, having returned from a neck injury.