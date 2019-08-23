Heineken Champions Cup 2019-20: Leinster start against Benetton

Last year’s beaten finalists Leinster will begin their 2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Italian side Benetton on Saturday November 16th.

Three of the provinces are in action on the same day, with Ulster travelling to play Bath (kick-off 1pm) and Munster travelling to play the Ospreys (kick-off 5.30pm) on the tournament’s opening weekend.

Connacht’s campaign gets underway a day later, with Andy Friend’s side welcoming Montpellier to Galway in their opening fixture (kick-off 1pm).

Champions Saracens, who beat Leinster 20-10 at Newcastle’s St James’ Park to secure their third European title, begin their defence with a mouth-watering clash away to Racing 92 - also on Sunday November 17th.

BT Sport have retained broadcasting rights for the 2019-20 competition, but like last year one key fixture per round will be shown live on free-to-air television by Channel 4 and Virgin Media.

Ulster’s opening trip to play Bath at The Rec is the free-to-air fixture on the opening weekend. Leinster’s crunch round three trip to play Northampton Saints on Saturday December 7th (1pm), and the return fixture in Dublin on Saturday December 14th (5.15pm), will also be shown by Channel 4/Virgin.

After opening against Benetton - who also happen to be their first round opponents in the Pro14 - Leinster then travel to play Lyon in round two. A Northampton double-header awaits before Leo Cullen’s side welcome Lyon to Dublin on the penultimate weekend and then finish Pool 1 with a trip to Italy.

Munster meanwhile start with a trip to Swansea follwed by the visit of Racing 92. A daunting double-header with Saracens - who beat Rassie Erasmus’s side in last year’s semis - follows before the pool is completed with a trip to Paris and then the visit of the Ospreys.

After their opening fixture against Bath, Ulster welcome Clermont Auvergne to Ravenhill on Friday November 22nd, before playing Harlequins home and away. Their penultimate fixure is a daunting trip to play Clermont before Harlequins visit on the final weekend.

Connacht return to Europe’s top table after a two-year absence, and the visit of Montpellier is followed by a trip to play four-time winners Toulouse. They then meet familiar foes Gloucester home and away before Toulouse visit the Sportground - scene of their famous 16-14 defeat in 2013. Their final Pool 5 fixture is a trip to Montpellier.

More to follow.