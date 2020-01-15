Gordon D’Arcy: Van Graan needs a new plan to get Munster back on track

Munster have had one foot in the past, but coming unstuck in Europe could spur them on

Gordon D'Arcy

Munster head coach Johann van Graan: Does he have enough time, the support of his employers and a generation of early-twentysomethings who can reshape Munster in the 2020s? Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster always seek to be judged on results in the Champions Cup. That supersedes multiple excuses that can be made for them in January 2020.

Two of the best players in the world are landing in Limerick this summer. That should solve the short-term problems as Damian de Allende is expected to carry them where Virimi Vakatawa is taking Racing 92. Or where Alivereti Raka is driving Clermont Auvergne.

