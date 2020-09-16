Gordon D'Arcy: Toulouse primed to expose Ulster’s limitations

Remember the swollen head on England’s Dan Cole when forced up and out of South Africa’s Tendai Mtawarira’s vice grip during last year’s World Cup final. It was a scrum mismatch that proved the winning of the entire tournament.

Equally, a dodgy lineout should be ruthlessly attacked and especially when a young hooker is struggling to find his jumpers. Including Dev Toner. And especially when it becomes obvious that the pressure to hit the mark is consuming his thoughts.