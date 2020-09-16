Gordon D'Arcy: Toulouse primed to expose Ulster’s limitations

McFarland’s men showed naivety in Pro14 final and that won’t cut it in the south of France

Updated: about an hour ago
Gordon D'Arcy

Leinster’s Caelan Doris and James Lowe tackle Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale during the Pro14 final at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Remember the swollen head on England’s Dan Cole when forced up and out of South Africa’s Tendai Mtawarira’s vice grip during last year’s World Cup final. It was a scrum mismatch that proved the winning of the entire tournament.

Equally, a dodgy lineout should be ruthlessly attacked and especially when a young hooker is struggling to find his jumpers. Including Dev Toner. And especially when it becomes obvious that the pressure to hit the mark is consuming his thoughts.

