Gordon D’Arcy: Interpros provide revealing insight into provinces’ standing
Connacht lack the resources of their rivals while Ulster exposed Munster’s limitations
Jack O’Donoghue: has always possessed the raw materials to become an established Ireland international. Or it could go another way. That’s up the man himself. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
I am starting to enjoy rugby again. This comes from watching the ‘interpro’ derbies as an analyst on eir Sports and revisiting stadiums I used to play in.
Not that I fell out of love with the game. We all needed a break after Japan. A change of direction.