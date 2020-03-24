EPCR postpone Champions Cup semi-finals and final

No rescheduled dates confirmed but organisers intend on finishing competition

Updated: 36 minutes ago

The 2020 Marseille finals were due to be played in May. Photograph: Getty Images

The 2020 Marseille finals were due to be played in May. Photograph: Getty Images

 

The European professional club rugby (EPCR) board has decided to postpone this season’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals and finals.

The 2020 Marseille finals were due to be played on the first weekend of May and the weekend of May 22nd/23rd respectively.

The EPCR board is abiding by the official directives and recommendations of the relevant authorities in its territories to restrict the Covid-19 pandemic. The competitions’ quarter-finals had already been postponed - no rescheduled dates have been confirmed.

Tickets will still be valid once new dates have been agreed upon, and a refund option will also be available, as organisers insist they are committed to finishing out the competitions. The EPCR released the following statement on Tuesday morning following a conference call a day earlier:

“In light of the earlier postponement of its quarter-final matches and with fixtures in Europe’s professional league competitions currently suspended due to the public health crisis, EPCR believes it necessary to provide as much clarity as possible to all stakeholders regarding the knockout stages of its tournaments.

“To that end, EPCR is working with the leagues and unions to restructure a conclusion to its season as part of a wider rescheduling of the remainder of the season in Europe, with all contingencies underpinned by the requirement to protect the health and welfare of players, club staff, match officials, supporters and the wider rugby community.

“EPCR remains committed to completing the 2019/20 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup season, and it is planned to reschedule the quarter-final and semi-final matches, as well as the Marseille finals, in line with fixtures in the professional league competitions, subject to advice from government and local authorities.

“Tickets already purchased for the Marseille finals will be valid for the new dates when announced, and from that point, fans who are unable to attend on the new dates will be entitled to a refund. EPCR would like to thank Olympique de Marseille, the staff at the Orange Vélodrome and all local and regional partners for their continuing collaboration, and an update regarding the knockout stages of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will be communicated as soon as practicable.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.