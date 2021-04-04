EPCR announce details of Champions and Challenge Cup quarter-finals
Leinster to take on reigning champions Exeter at Sandy Park next Saturday at 5.30pm
Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final will take place at Sandy Park next weekend. Photograph: Getty Images
Leinster will meet the Champions Cup winners and Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs in Sandy Park next Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).
The EPCR announced the exact dates, kick-off times and television coverage details of next weekend’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Sunday night.
Live-streamed draws for the semi-final matches in both tournaments will take place next Sunday.
Champions Cup (kick-off times are local)
Saturday April 10th
La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, Stade Marcel-Deflandre (4pm) - Virgin Media
Exeter Chiefs v Leinster Rugby, Sandy Park (5.30pm) - BT Sport / beIN Sports
Sunday April 11th
Bordeaux-Bègles v Racing 92, Stade Chaban-Delmas (1.30pm) - BT Sport
ASM Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse, Stade Marcel-Michelin (4pm) BT Sport
Challenge Cup (kick-off times are local)
Friday April 9th
Bath Rugby v London Irish, Recreation Ground (8pm) - BT Sport
Saturday April 10th
Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (12.30pm) - BT Sport
Northampton Saints v winner Harlequins/Ulster Rugby, Franklin’s Gardens (8pm) - BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
Montpellier v Benetton Rugby, GGL Stadium (9pm) - BT Sport
Semi-final draws: Sunday April llth
Semi-finals: April 30th - May 1st/2nd
Challenge Cup final: Friday May 21st
Champions Cup final: Saturday May 22nd
*Fixtures subject to approval by authorities in the relevant territories