EPCR announce details of Champions and Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Leinster will meet the Champions Cup winners and Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs in Sandy Park next Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

The EPCR announced the exact dates, kick-off times and television coverage details of next weekend’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Sunday night.

Live-streamed draws for the semi-final matches in both tournaments will take place next Sunday.

Champions Cup (kick-off times are local)

Saturday April 10th

La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, Stade Marcel-Deflandre (4pm) - Virgin Media

Exeter Chiefs v Leinster Rugby, Sandy Park (5.30pm) - BT Sport / beIN Sports

Sunday April 11th

Bordeaux-Bègles v Racing 92, Stade Chaban-Delmas (1.30pm) - BT Sport

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse, Stade Marcel-Michelin (4pm) BT Sport

Challenge Cup (kick-off times are local)

Friday April 9th

Bath Rugby v London Irish, Recreation Ground (8pm) - BT Sport

Saturday April 10th

Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (12.30pm) - BT Sport

Northampton Saints v winner Harlequins/Ulster Rugby, Franklin’s Gardens (8pm) - BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Montpellier v Benetton Rugby, GGL Stadium (9pm) - BT Sport

Semi-final draws: Sunday April llth

Semi-finals: April 30th - May 1st/2nd

Challenge Cup final: Friday May 21st

Champions Cup final: Saturday May 22nd

*Fixtures subject to approval by authorities in the relevant territories