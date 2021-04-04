EPCR announce details of Champions and Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Leinster to take on reigning champions Exeter at Sandy Park next Saturday at 5.30pm

Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final will take place at Sandy Park next weekend. Photograph: Getty Images

Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final will take place at Sandy Park next weekend. Photograph: Getty Images

 

Leinster will meet the Champions Cup winners and Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs in Sandy Park next Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm).

The EPCR announced the exact dates, kick-off times and television coverage details of next weekend’s Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals on Sunday night.

Live-streamed draws for the semi-final matches in both tournaments will take place next Sunday.

Champions Cup (kick-off times are local)

Saturday April 10th

La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, Stade Marcel-Deflandre (4pm) - Virgin Media

Exeter Chiefs v Leinster Rugby, Sandy Park (5.30pm) - BT Sport / beIN Sports

Sunday April 11th

Bordeaux-Bègles v Racing 92, Stade Chaban-Delmas (1.30pm) - BT Sport

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse, Stade Marcel-Michelin (4pm) BT Sport

Challenge Cup (kick-off times are local)

Friday April 9th

Bath Rugby v London Irish, Recreation Ground (8pm) - BT Sport

Saturday April 10th

Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons, Mattioli Woods Welford Road (12.30pm) - BT Sport

Northampton Saints v winner Harlequins/Ulster Rugby, Franklin’s Gardens (8pm) - BT Sport / beIN SPORTS

Montpellier v Benetton Rugby, GGL Stadium (9pm) - BT Sport

Semi-final draws: Sunday April llth
Semi-finals: April 30th - May 1st/2nd
Challenge Cup final: Friday May 21st
Champions Cup final: Saturday May 22nd

*Fixtures subject to approval by authorities in the relevant territories

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.