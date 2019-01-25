Dates and times confirmed for Champions Cup knockouts

The dates and kick-off times for the Champions Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed.

Munster will travel to play Edinburgh at Murrayfield in the opening last-eight tie on Saturday March 30th (kick-off 12.45pm), with the fixture to be televised free-to-air on Virgin Media and Channel 4.

Leinster’s clash with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium will also take place on Saturday March 30th (kick-off 5.45pm).

Champions Cup quarter-finals:

Saturday March 30th

Edinburgh Rugby v Munster, BT Murrayfield (kick-off 12.45pm) Channel 4 / Virgin Media / BT Sport / bein

Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park (15.15pm) BT Sport / beIN

Leinster v Ulster, Aviva Stadium (17.45pm) BT Sport / beIN

Sunday March 31st

Racing 92 v Toulouse, Paris La Défense Arena (16.15) FR 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport