Dates and times confirmed for Champions Cup knockouts
Munster travel to Edinburgh and Leinster take on Ulster on Saturday March 30th
Peter O’Mahony and Dan Goggin celebrate Munster’s win over Exeter which secured their place in the Champions Cup knockouts. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
The dates and kick-off times for the Champions Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed.
Munster will travel to play Edinburgh at Murrayfield in the opening last-eight tie on Saturday March 30th (kick-off 12.45pm), with the fixture to be televised free-to-air on Virgin Media and Channel 4.
Leinster’s clash with Ulster at the Aviva Stadium will also take place on Saturday March 30th (kick-off 5.45pm).
More to follow.
Champions Cup quarter-finals:
Saturday March 30th
Edinburgh Rugby v Munster, BT Murrayfield (kick-off 12.45pm) Channel 4 / Virgin Media / BT Sport / bein
Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park (15.15pm) BT Sport / beIN
Leinster v Ulster, Aviva Stadium (17.45pm) BT Sport / beIN
Sunday March 31st
Racing 92 v Toulouse, Paris La Défense Arena (16.15) FR 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport