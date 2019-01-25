Dates and times confirmed for Champions Cup knockouts

Munster travel to Edinburgh and Leinster take on Ulster on Saturday March 30th

Peter O’Mahony and Dan Goggin celebrate Munster’s win over Exeter which secured their place in the Champions Cup knockouts. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

The dates and kick-off times for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup knockout rounds have been confirmed.

Munster will travel to play Edinburgh at Murrayfield in the opening last-eight tie on Saturday March 30th (kick-off 12.45pm), with the fixture to be televised free-to-air on Virgin Media and Channel 4.

Johann van Graan’s side qualified for the quarter-finals by virtue of a tough 9-7 victory over Exeter at Thomond Park in their final fixture.

They will take on an Edinburgh side who topped a group containing French giants Toulon and Montpellier. It is the first time in history two Scottish sides have made it into the competition’s last-eight, with Glasgow Warriors also progressing.

Glasgow follow Edinburgh into action on the Saturday, as they take on familar foes Saracens at Allianz Park (3.15pm).

The action is rounded off by a mouth-watering interprovincial clash between Leinster and Ulster at the Aviva Stadium (5.45pm).

The defending champions topped Pool One after beating Toulouse at home and Wasps away in their last two games, while Ulster landed two significant victories at home to Racing 92 and away to Leicester Tigers to progress.

The final quarter-final will take place on Sunday March 31st - a heavyweight French clash which sees Racing welcome Toulouse to Paris.

The tournament’s semi-finals are also taking shape - if Munster beat Edinburgh they will play the winners of Saracens or Glasgow, while Leinster or Ulster will play Racing or Toulouse. Those games will be held on the weekend of April 20th/21st.

Robert Baloucoune scores Ulster’s winning try against Leicester. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Connacht will be the first of the four provinces in quarter-final action, with their Challenge Cup knockout tie away to Sale Sharks to take place on Friday March 29th (7.45pm).

Champions Cup quarter-finals:

Saturday March 30th
Edinburgh Rugby v Munster, BT Murrayfield (kick-off 12.45pm) Channel 4/ Virgin Media/BT Sport
Saracens v Glasgow Warriors, Allianz Park (3.15pm) BT Sport
Leinster v Ulster, Aviva Stadium (5.45pm) BT Sport

Sunday March 31st
Racing 92 v Toulouse, Paris La Défense Arena (3.15pm, Irish time) BT Sport

Challenge Cup quarter-finals:
Friday March 29th
Sale Sharks v Connacht, AJ Bell Stadium (7.45pm) BT Sport

Saturday March 30th
Worcester Warriors v Harlequins, Sixways (8.15pm) BT Sport

Sunday March 31st
La Rochelle v Bristol Bears, Stade Marcel Deflandre (12.45pm) BT Sport
ASM Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints (6.0pm) BT Sport

