Danny Cipriani to face disciplinary hearing on Wednesday

Gloucester outhalf was sent off for high tackle in game against Munster
Gloucester’s Danny Cipriani was sent off for this tackle on Munster’s Rory Scannell during the Heineken Champions Cup match at Thomond Park. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Gloucester’s Danny Cipriani was sent off for this tackle on Munster’s Rory Scannell during the Heineken Champions Cup match at Thomond Park. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

 

Danny Cipriani will face a disciplinary hearing on Wednesday following his sending off in Gloucester’s Heineken Champions Cup defeat against Munster.

The England international outhalf was dismissed for a dangerous tackle on Munster centre Rory Scannell during the first half in Limerick on Saturday.

And tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby have announced that Cipriani’s hearing will take place before a three-member independent disciplinary committee in Paris.

Cipriani, who was overlooked by England head coach Eddie Jones for next month’s Tests against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia, faces a potential ban.

A low-end scale entry punishment for his offence is a two-week suspension, rising to six for mid-range and anything between 10 and 52 weeks for top end.

It has been a roller-coaster year for Cipriani. He returned to England’s line-up on their South Africa tour in June, making his first international start for 10 years.

But in August he pleaded guilty to charges of common assault and resisting arrest following a nightclub incident while on a pre-season training trip to Jersey with Gloucester. He was fined by Jersey magistrates and also his club.

He was then charged by the Rugby Football Union with “conduct prejudicial to the interest of the game,” which was upheld following a lengthy hearing in Bristol, but he avoided further sanction.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.