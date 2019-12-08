Connacht fade in the wind as Gloucester earn bonus point win

Gloucester 26 Connacht 17

Connacht suffered another defeat to Gloucester in this sixth meeting between the sides in Sunday’s Champions Cup pool fixture at Kingsholm.

It was another loss in a poor record in England, and Connacht’s run of defeats now stretches to a decade. The last time Connacht overcame an English premiership outfit was a 26-21 win over Worcester at Sixways Stadium in the Challenge Cup.

Any hopes that Andy Friend’s Connacht could change that statistic was finally extinguished in a second half which was ruled by the home side, and in particular the power of Gloucester’s pack.

This was always going to come down to a battle of the front five where Gloucester boasted Rugby World Cup winner Franco Mostert, South African Gerbrandt Grobler, and the tenacious Ruam Ackermann, and in an error-ridden performance, Connacht were the main offenders,worsening as the game progressed

Conacht had taken a 10-7 lead into the break, thanks to an early try from fullback John Porch and some super work by the Connacht pack at the breakdown, but it belied the danger and determination of the hosts desperate to break a run of five defeats in both Europe and the English premiership.

Bundee Aki’s Connacht were beaten by Gloucester at Kingsholm. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

Connacht were able to withstand an early Gloucester onslaught, led and directed by Joe Simpson. The industrious scrumhalf’s clever chip over the top gave Gloucester all the go-forward momentum to come within yards of the Connacht line, and it paved the way for the game’s opening try two minutes later when fullback Tom Marshall skinned the last line of cover to touch down, with Dany Cipiani converting for a 7-0 lead.

However, Connacht made their first foray into the Gloucester 22 count after stealing a lineout. Bundee Aki made his presence count, taking three players out, before Caolin Blade found Jack Carty, who produced the perfect pass over the top of the closing cover to Porch, who broke through from the 22 to reply with a Connacht try four minutes later. Carty added the extras to level matters in what was to become another close-fought battle between these two protagonists in the opening 40 minutes.

It was the boost Connacht needed and with their heads up, they took territorial control. Evcellent kicking from Carty kept the home side pinned in their own half, and when they strayed offside, the Ireland outhalf added the three points to put Connacht into a 7-10 lead after17 minutes.

Both sides gave as good as each other at the breakdown, with Tom McCartney and Finlay Bealham influential on the ground for the front five, but it was Bundee Aki who saved a near certain try, getting over the the ball after a critical tackle on wing Ollie Thorley. It was a brief respite as the influential flamer Ruan Ackermann continued to make life difficult in the loose for Connacht as Gloucester took control of territory, forcing Connacht on the back foot.

Gloucester spurned two penalty kicks at goal for touch after 32 minutes and on both occasions were repelled. On the third occasion, after the TMO had ruled the ball had not been grounded, much to the displeasure of the home crowd, not only did Connacht survive that onslaught, but they won penalty at the lineout – their sixth of the half. However, Carty’s kick had the legs, but was just wide of the posts.

A super kick from Cipriani immediately after the restart ensured the home side took control, but the high stakes continued to produce mistakes from both sides. When Danny Cipirani intercepted a pass from Jack Carty, he raced away with only the Connacht outhalf chasing, before finding the supporting Louis Rees-Zammit who had an easy run in for Gloucester’s second try.

Tom Marshall scored a brace of tries in Gloucester’s bonus point win iover Connacht. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Outhalf Cipriani converted, putting the home side into a 14-10 lead and the driving seat.

Two penalties conceded by Connacht ensued, a yellow card for Godwin, and two near-tries for Gloucester, which put Connacht under all sorts of pressure. However, at the third time of asking, fullback Tom Marshall took advantage of the extra man to bag his second try, sending the hosts into a 19-10 lead. Just three minutes later Jake Pollegri burst through from a lineout untouched, and the Gloucester shed was singing as Cipriani added the extras to extend the lead to 26-10.

There was a glimmer of hope late in the game when Connacht were camped on the Gloucester line, winning three successive penalties. Having a late try denied when the ball was lost on the line, Quinn Roux did manage a consolation effort on the whistle, but by then any hopes of breaking a run of defeats dating back to December 2009 had been extinguished.

