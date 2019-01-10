Chris Farrell named in Munster team to play Gloucester

Munster have made six changes for Friday night’s Champions Cup clash against Gloucester at Kingsholm, however Chris Farrell keeps his place after receiving positive news on a knee scan this week (7.45pm, live on BT Sport).

There were fears the 25-year-old could even miss Ireland’s Six Nations defence prior to his scan results.

Peter O’Mahony captains Munster, with Mike Haley, Rory Scannell, Conor Murray, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer and CJ Stander all come into the side who defeated Connacht last weekend.

Haley starts at fullback with Andrew Conway and Keith Earls on the wings.

Scannell and Farrell form the centre partnership with Murray and Joey Carbery in the halfbacks.

Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Archer pack down in the frontrow with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room. O’Mahony, Tommy O’Donnell and Stander make up the Munster backrow.

Rhys Marshall returns from injury and is named among the replacements with the hooker set to make his first appearance since October’s clash against Gloucester.

Meanwhile the hosts have welcomed back a number of players from injury, including outhalf Danny Cipriani.

Gloucester: Tom Hudson; Charlie Sharples, Billy Twelvetrees, Mark Atkinson, Ollie Thorley; Danny Cipriani, Callum Braley; Josh Hohneck, Henry Walker, Fraser Balmain; Ed Slater, Gerbrandt Grobler; Franco Mostert, Lewis Ludlow, Ben Morgan (Capt).

Replacements: Franco Marais, Alex Seville, Ciaran Knight, Freddie Clarke, Gareth Evans, Ben Vellacott, Owen Williams, Henry Trinder.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (Capt), Tommy O’Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, John Ryan, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Tyler Bleyendaal, Dan Goggin.