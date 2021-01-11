Champions Cup temporarily suspended due to Covid-19 crisis

ECPR confirmed on Monday that European rugby will stop for the foreseeable future

The Champions Cup has been suspended, the ECPR have confirmed. Photo: James Crombie/Inpho

The Champions Cup and the Challenge Cup have both been temporarily suspended due to the worsening Covid-19 situation across Europe, the ECPR have confirmed.

Earlier, the French Sports Ministry had officially called for a suspension of European matches to stop the spread of the British variant of Covid-19 in France.

In a letter to the French National League (LNR) general director, Emmanuel Eschalier, the authorities asked for the next two rounds to be suspended and on Monday evening the governing body of European rugby confirmed in a statement that “following a directive from the French authorities that the participation of TOP 14 clubs in the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup at the current time constitutes too great a public health risk, EPCR has no choice but to announce today (Monday, 11 January) that the 2020/21 tournaments are temporarily suspended.”

The ECPR did not specify when they plan to restart the competition, saying they “remain committed to trying to find a solution which will enable it to resume and complete the tournaments as soon as practicable.”

This weekend Leinster were due to travel to play Northampton Saints on Friday with Ulster and Munster both in action on Saturday against Gloucester and Clermont Auvergne respectively while Connacht were due to face Bristol on Sunday.

The suspension is likely to have knock-on effect on the Six Nations which is due to start next month and a meeting to determine what will happen with that competition is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

On Monday, a Six Nations spokesperson informed The Irish Times: “We are working hard on going ahead with the championship as per the fixtures. We have reinforced Covid protocols since the autumn. As France does not play a UK team until week three, we still have a bit of time.”

