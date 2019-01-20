Champions Cup: quarter-final line-ups confirmed

Leinster will host Ulster in an all-Irish Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva. The reigning champions’ convincing bonus point win over Wasps on Sunday left them as the third best pool winners, meaning a home clash with the best pool runner up - Ulster.

Ulster’s one point win over Leicester Tigers at Welford Road put Dan McFarland’s team into the knockout stages for the first time in five years. The Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals will be played on the last weekend of March.

Having acquired the fewest points of the five pool winners, Munster face an away trip to fellow group winners Edinburgh. The Scottish club are currently lying second in Conference B of the Pro14.

Munster’s narrow win over Exeter on Saturday evening put them into a record 18th Champions Cup quarter-final, while this is the first time ever that two Scottish clubs have reached the Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Saracens, as top seeds face Glasgow in the last eight. While Racing 92 will have home advantage against fellow French side Toulouse. If either Saracens or Racing 92 emerge from their quarter finals they will also have home advantage in their semi-finals.

Meanwhile in the Challenge Cup, Connacht will face Sale Sharks at the AJ Bell Stadium in their quarter-final. Andy Friend’s team have already lost away to Sale in this year’s competition, in the second round of the pool back in October. They did make amends however, winning 20-18 back at the Sportsground earlier this month.

Connacht - who finished the pool stages as the best runner-up - sealed their place in the knockout stages with a last-gasp 33-27 win over Bordeaux on Saturday.

Champions Cup quarter-finals

Saracens v Glasgow

Racing 92 v Munster

Leinster v Toulouse

Edinburgh v Ulster

Challenge Cup quarter-finals

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Northampton Saints

Worcester Warriors v Harlequins

Sale Sharks v Connacht Rugby

La Rochelle v Bristol Bears