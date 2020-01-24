Champions Cup: Leinster will meet Saracens on Saturday evening

Leinster will face Saracens in their Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva stadium on Saturday, April, 4th (5.45) while Ulster’s clash against Toulouse at Le Stadium is pencilled in for Sunday, April 5th with a 4.15 kickoff local time (3.15, Irish time).

Leo Cullen’s charges beat the English club at the same stage of the tournament – also at the Aviva stadium – two seasons ago en route to winning a fourth European title but Saracens got their revenge last season when they won 20-10 in the final in Newcastle.

Three of the Champions Cup semi-finals take place on the Saturday, with two sharing a kickoff time. The Exeter Chiefs will host the Northampton Saints at Sandy Park (3.15) while Racing 92, beaten finalists in 2018, must travel to the Stade Marcel Michelin to face Clermont Auvergne (3.15, Irish time).

All three of Saturday’s matches will be shown live on BT Sport, who also have the Ulster game on the Sunday but that game will also be available free to air on Channel 4 and Virgin Media.

Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals (all kick-offs Irish time)

Saturday, April 4th

Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (3.15pm) – Live on BT Sport.

ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (3.15pm) – Live on BT Sport.

Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (5.45pm) Live on Bt Sport.

Sunday, April 5th

Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (3.15pm) – Live on BT Sport, Channel 4, Virgin Media.