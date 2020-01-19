Champions Cup: Leinster meet Saracens and Ulster face Toulouse in quarter-finals

Leinster will host Saracens in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup while Ulster will travel take on Toulouse on the weekend of April 3rd, 4th and 5th after the lineup was confirmed on Sunday.

After a week of off-field issues which saw Saracens relegated due to financial irregularities, Mark McCall’s side managed to squeeze their way into the last eight where they will face Leinster.

Leo Cullen’s team won all six of their pool matches and are still unbeaten this season. The quarter-final against Saracens will represent a repeat of last year’s final which the English side won.

Meanwhile, Toulouse beat Gloucester 35-14 on Sunday to advance but it wasn’t enough to see them overtake Exeter in the last eight standings, meaning they will host Dan McFarland’s Ulster.

In the other matches, Exeter will take on Northampton at home while Clermont host Racing 92 in a French derby.

Champions Cup quarter-finals (all games to be played weekend of April 3rd, 4th and 5th)

Leinster v Saracens

Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

Toulouse v Ulster

Clermont v Racing 92

Champions Cup semi-finals (all games to be played weekend of May 1st, 2nd and 3rd)

Leinster/Saracens v Clermont/Racing

Exeter/Northampton v Toulouse/Ulster