Champions Cup in danger with French government to decide if clubs can continue

France’s clubs could be told they are unable to participate in European competitions

The French Government are to decide if French clubs can continue in the Champions Cup. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

The French Government are to decide if French clubs can continue in the Champions Cup. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

 

The viability of this season’s European cup competitions has been plunged into doubt following a meeting between tournament organisers and the French government.

Concerns over the new strain of coronavirus prompted the Ministries of Interior, Health and Sport to hold talks with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) and LNR, the representative body for the Top 14.

If France’s clubs are told by Paris that they are unable to compete in the remaining two rounds of the Champions and Challenge Cups, the competitions could be suspended.

“EPCR and the LNR participated in a meeting on Thursday afternoon with members of the French government,” an EPCR statement read.

“The objective was to present the revised Covid-19 protocols for rounds three and four of the 2020/2021 Heineken Champions Cup and European Rugby Challenge Cup.

“Notable updates to the protocols include the addition of matchday minus three testing, conforming to the new directives of the French government.

“These changes supplement the existing, meticulous contact tracing with all measures put in place with a view to limiting the risk of transmission and allowing the tournaments to continue in the context of the strong evolution of a new variant of coronavirus.

“EPCR expects to receive a decision from the authorities by the end of Saturday.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.