Champions Cup: How things stand in all five pools

A slow burner could be about to catch fire heading into the final two rounds of pool fixtures

Gerry Thornley

Isa Nacewa and Jordi Murphy lift the trophy after Leinster’s Champions Cup final victory over Racing 92 in Bilbao, Spain. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Isa Nacewa and Jordi Murphy lift the trophy after Leinster’s Champions Cup final victory over Racing 92 in Bilbao, Spain. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

It’s been something of a slow burner but the concluding pool stages of the Heineken Champions Cup look like bringing the competition vibrantly to life in time-honoured fashion.

The penultimate round of pool matches finds the Irish provinces all in contention, but all facing what probably amount to must-win games this weekend as well.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.