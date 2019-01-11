Champions Cup: How things stand in all five pools
A slow burner could be about to catch fire heading into the final two rounds of pool fixtures
Isa Nacewa and Jordi Murphy lift the trophy after Leinster’s Champions Cup final victory over Racing 92 in Bilbao, Spain. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
It’s been something of a slow burner but the concluding pool stages of the Heineken Champions Cup look like bringing the competition vibrantly to life in time-honoured fashion.
The penultimate round of pool matches finds the Irish provinces all in contention, but all facing what probably amount to must-win games this weekend as well.