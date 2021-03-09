Champions Cup draw: Leinster to welcome Toulon while Munster face Toulouse

Leinster and Munster have been drawn against fellow European royalty in the Heineken Champions Cup round of last 16 on the first weekend in April. Leinster, four-time winners, will be at home to three-time winners Toulon, while Munster, twice winners, will entertain the other four-time winners Toulouse in the two blockbuster ties of the round.

Toulon have been something of a bogey side for Leinster, having beaten them 29-14 in the quarter-finals in 2013-14 and the semi-finals a year later in the Stade Velodrome in Marseilles after extra time, before completing the double over Leinster in the 2015-16 season.

Admittedly, Toulon were at the zenith of their powers then, winning three Heineken Cups in a row from 2012-13 to 2014-15. They have shown signs of a revival this season, and currently stand sixth in the Top 14.

Munster were handed the toughest draw possible against Toulouse. Although they thrashed Toulouse in the quarter-finals at Thomond Park in 2013-14, by 47-23, and in 2016-17, by 41-16, the aristocratic French club were spooked by the venue and in decline then. They have since been revived, winning the French Championship last season and are leading the Top 14 again this season.

The round of 16 will take place over the first weekend in April (2nd/3rd/4th), with the quarter-finals to be played a week later. Furthermore, the draw for the quarter-finals ensured both Irish teams will be away from home should they win their last 16 ties.

The winners of the Leinster-Toulon tie will be away to either the reigning European and English champions Exeter or Lyon, while Munster or Toulouse will be away to either Wasps or Clermont.

The draws for the knockout stages of both European competitions took place today in Lausanne, Switzerland and both Connacht and Ulster were drawn away from home against Premiership opponents in the last 16 of the European Challenge Cup.

Connacht drew a short straw when pitted against Leicester Tigers, one of three sides assured of a home tie by virtue of winning both their pool matches on the field of play, and much improved under Steve Borthwick this season. They currently stand eighth in the Premiership.

Ulster were drawn against Harlequins, the only three-time winners of this competition, and also lost out on home advantage. Ulster completed a back-to-back double over Harlequins in the pool stages of the Champions Cup three seasons ago, but Harlequins have won five of their six Premeirship matches to rise from seventh to third in the table since sacking Paul Gustard as head coach in January amid widespread rumours of player unrest, with Jerry Flannery one of the caretaker coaches alongside Nick Evans.

Furthermore, the winners of that tie will also be away in the quarter-finals, where they will face either the Dragons or Northampton. The latter succeeded Ulster as winners of the Champions Cup in 2000 and have also won the Challenge Cup twice.

Were they to beat Leicester, Connacht would play their quarter-final at the Sportsground against either the Ospreys or Newcastle.

Champions Cup last-16 draw

Munster v Toulouse

Gloucester v La Rochelle

Wasps v Clermont Auvergne

Exeter Chiefs v Lyon

Leinster v Toulon

Bordeuax-Begles v Bristol Bears

Racing v Edinburgh

Scarlets v Sale Sharks

Matches to be played on April 2nd, 3rd and 4th

Champions Cup quarter-final draw

Exeter Chiefs/Lyon v Leinster/Toulon

Wasps/Clermont Auvergne v Munster/Toulouse

Gloucester/La Rochelle v Scarlets/Sale Sharks

Bordeuax-Begles/Bristol Bears v Racing 92/Edinburgh

Matches to be played on April 9th, 10th and 11th

Challenge Cup last-16 draw

Dragons v Northampton Saints

Ospreys v Newcastle Falcons

London Irish v Cardiff Blues

Harlequins v Ulster

Benetton v Agen

Zebre v Bath

Leicester Tigers v Connacht

Montpellier v Glasgow

Matches to be played on April 2nd, 3rd and 4th

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

Montpellier/Glasgow Warriors v Benetton/Agen

Dragons/Northampton Saints v Harlequins/Ulster

Zebre/Bath v London Irish/Cardiff Blues

Leicester Tigers/Connacht v Ospreys/Newcastle Falcons

Matches to be played on April 9th, 10th and 11th