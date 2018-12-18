Castres’ Rory Kockott cited for alleged eye gouge on Chris Cloete

Two Castres players have been cited for separate incidents during their 13-12 win over Munster on Saturday.

The ill-tempered game saw the Irish province grow increasingly irate at some of the French player’s tactics and Castres scrum-half Rory Kockott has now been cited for alegedly making contact with the eye area of Chris Cloete while Marc-Antoine Rallier will also face disciplinary action after he was alleged to have tackled Peter O’Mahony dangerously.

Kockott could face the more serious penalty when he comes before a hearing in Paris on Wednesday December 19th after the incident with Cloete which was reported to referee Wayne Barnes by O’Mahony.

Kockott is alleged to have been in contravention of Law 9.12, which carries the following sanction points under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play:

Low end: 12 weeks; mid-range: 18 weeks; top end: 24 to 208 weeks.

O’Mahony himself was then the victim of a dangerous tackle towards the end of the game with Rallier now being cited in in contravention of Law 9.13.

He could face the following sanctions: low end: 2 weeks; mid-range: 6 weeks; top end: 10 to 52 weeks.