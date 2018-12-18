Castres’ Rory Kockott cited for alleged eye gouge on Chris Cloete

Meanwhile, Marc-Antoine Rallier will also face disciplinary action for a late tackle

Castres’ Rory Kockott has been cited for an alleged eye gouge on Munster’s Chris Cloete during the Champions Cup clash on Saturday. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Castres’ Rory Kockott has been cited for an alleged eye gouge on Munster’s Chris Cloete during the Champions Cup clash on Saturday. Photo: Billy Stickland/Inpho

a
 

Two Castres players have been cited for separate incidents during their 13-12 win over Munster on Saturday.

The ill-tempered game saw the Irish province grow increasingly irate at some of the French player’s tactics and Castres scrum-half Rory Kockott has now been cited for alegedly making contact with the eye area of Chris Cloete while Marc-Antoine Rallier will also face disciplinary action after he was alleged to have tackled Peter O’Mahony dangerously.

Kockott could face the more serious penalty when he comes before a hearing in Paris on Wednesday December 19th after the incident with Cloete which was reported to referee Wayne Barnes by O’Mahony.

Kockott is alleged to have been in contravention of Law 9.12, which carries the following sanction points under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play:

Low end: 12 weeks; mid-range: 18 weeks; top end: 24 to 208 weeks.

O’Mahony himself was then the victim of a dangerous tackle towards the end of the game with Rallier now being cited in in contravention of Law 9.13.

He could face the following sanctions: low end: 2 weeks; mid-range: 6 weeks; top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.