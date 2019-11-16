Andy Friend: `We know if we run straight into them we will probably lose that battle’
Self-belief is still high says Connacht head coach as they prepare for Sunday’s clash against Montpellier
Bundee Aki at Connacht Rugby Squad training in the Sportsground, Galway. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
The forecast for Galway on Sunday afternoon is dry and sunny but on Wednesday afternoon, as the Connacht squad returned to the dressing-room following a morning session at the Sportsground, it was difficult to imagine the sun ever shining again.
Slate skies, biting cold and intermittently vicious showers of rain – even the greyhounds, going through their daily salutations with their trainers, looked ready for parkas and snoods.