The forecast for Galway on Sunday afternoon is dry and sunny but on Wednesday afternoon, as the Connacht squad returned to the dressing-room following a morning session at the Sportsground, it was difficult to imagine the sun ever shining again.

Slate skies, biting cold and intermittently vicious showers of rain – even the greyhounds, going through their daily salutations with their trainers, looked ready for parkas and snoods.