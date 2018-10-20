Anatomy of a try: Hickie’s wonder score kick-started the Leinster era

Victory over defending champions Toulouse away proved a seminal moment in team’s development
Felipe Contepomi, (centre) celebrates with Denis Hickie (left) and Will Green after Leinster’s victory over Toulouse in the Heineken Cup quarter-final at Stade Municipal in Toulouse in April 2006. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

Felipe Contepomi, (centre) celebrates with Denis Hickie (left) and Will Green after Leinster’s victory over Toulouse in the Heineken Cup quarter-final at Stade Municipal in Toulouse in April 2006. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

 

Heineken Cup quarter-final, Toulouse 35-41 Leinster, Municipal Stadium, Toulouse – April 2006

Denis Hickie versus Vincent Clerc, the ultimate sprinter’s race to the corner flag, remains one of the iconic images in Leinster rugby history.

Munster were in sight of the mountain top but Hickie’s try in this game, with cash-rich Celtic Tiger support in full voice, against these opponents, felt like the start of something special for the fully formed organisation that returns to The Pink City this weekend.

Here was a helter-skelter encounter with moments that resonate over 12 years later. The counter-attack was pure Leinster, now and then, as Toulouse, defending European champions at their star-studded peak, threatened to wipe a five -point lead around the hour mark.

“The ball was in play for 1:30,” Gordon D’Arcy remembers. “Might not sound like much but I was blowing hard, we all were. Toulouse were flinging the ball around. There was two turnovers, a kick down field, Girv [Dempsey] returned the favour and Yannick Nyanaga came steaming past me.”

D’Arcy would atone within seconds.

Somehow, Shane Horgan denied Yannick Jauzion a stroll to the line.

Girvan Dempsey dived on the loose ball. Will Green cleaned the ruck.

“Mal sticking his big paw out for us to go wide just proved we were aligned as a team. Common sense was to get the ball off the field but whenever it was on we always went for it.”

Malcolm O’Kelly was pointing towards acres of space on the left wing.

“My pass was a little high for Felipe,” admits former scrumhalf Guy Easterby.

Felipe Contepomi never needed a second invitation to attack. Hickie took off, past a laid out Cameron Jowitt and around stranded Toulouse captain Fabien Pelous.

“Denis dropped the hammer,” says D’Arcy, who bust a gut to keep pace.

He owns the assist forever. For a change Clerc was the one back-pedalling. The French winger did bundle Hickie into touch but by lifting his legs Clerc inadvertently kept the ball in play.

“There was only two angles for the TMO back then,” Easterby adds, “Typical Denis, unbelievable finish.”

It took another three years to capture the Heineken Cup but the try signalled the beginning of Leinster’s transformation into the dominant team in Northern Hemisphere rugby.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.