Added Time: a Heineken Champions Cup final special

Put the good china away, hide all the fancy photo frames, maybe put a bit of plastic over the furniture. Leinster and Saracens are meeting in the Heineken Champions Cup final and it’s going to be rowdy.

Gerry Thornley and Gavin Cummiskey are in studio to break down the biggest club game of the year between the no-argument two best teams in Europe. It’s Sexton v Farrell, it’s Itoje v Ryan, it’s Conan v big bad Billy Vunipola. Seconds out, and all that.

All in your extra bonus Added Time with Malachy Clerkin and Pat Nugent.

Podcast rugby final special

