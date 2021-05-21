10 years ago today: Johnny Sexton inspires Leinster’s Northampton comeback

Province came from 22-6 down at half-time to claim European Cup glory in Cardiff

Johnny Sexton celebrates Leinster’s Heineken Cup win in 2011. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Johnny Sexton celebrates Leinster’s Heineken Cup win in 2011. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Exactly a decade ago, Johnny Sexton starred in a piece of Heineken Cup history at the Millennium Stadium as Leinster completed a stunning comeback to snatch the trophy from Northampton’s grasp.

The province were cut adrift at half-time, 22-6 down and with precious little hope of dragging the Saints back, but dominated the second period to run out 33-22 winners.

Ireland outhalf Sexton was the central figure in the dramatic turnaround, personally responsible for 28 points thanks to two tries, four penalties and three conversions.

In doing so he fell just two points short of Diego Dominguez’s record points tally from the 2001 final.

For Leinster it was the second European crown in three years, with their third and fourth still to come in 2012 and 2018.

Leinster celebrate at the final whistle after their Heineken Cup final win over Northampton. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho
Leinster celebrate at the final whistle after their Heineken Cup final win over Northampton. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Northampton, captained by future England skipper Dylan Hartley, were left distraught after finishing the season empty-handed. Just seven days earlier they had been dreaming of landing the double only to be beaten by Leicester in the Premiership semi-finals.

Brian O’Driscoll later credited Sexton with an inspirational team talk during the interval, but the man himself was happy to downplay his oratory.

“I’m a bit of a nerd when it comes to sport and I just said that we see in sport that teams can come back like Liverpool (in the 2005 Champions League final) a few years ago,” he said.

“Stuff like this happens. We had to believe and we took our chances.”

One year on, Leinster found a much simpler way to retain the cup, hammering Ulster 42-14 at Twickenham.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.