English Premiership Rugby sets August 15th return date

English Premiership Rugby has announced it hopes to resume the 2019-20 season on Saturday August 15th.

The decision was taken at a board meeting on Thursday evening after this week’s announcement that Premiership Rugby clubs can return to training under stage one of the process. The structure of how the remaining games in the 2019-20 season are to be played will be released at a later date.

Darren Childs, chief executive of Premiership Rugby said: “Nothing will happen until it is safe to do so but we will do everything we can to resume the 2019-20 Gallagher Premiership Rugby campaign on Saturday August 15th.

“We won’t take risks with people’s health, and rugby has unique challenges due to levels of proximity and impact, but with a number of clubs moving to stage one, it is important for us to give players, coaches and clubs clarity on when they can look to return.”

- Guardian